East Carolina comes back to beat Houston to punch their ticket to the tournament

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

2023 American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship



All-Tournament Team

Synia Johnson, East Carolina – Most Outstanding Player

Amiya Joyner, East Carolina

Tatyana Hill, Houston

Bria Patterson, Houston

Kyren Whittington, Tulane



First Round | Monday, March 6

Game 1: No. 8 Wichita State 71, No. 9 Temple 61

Game 2: No. 10 UCF 69, No. 7 Tulsa 53

Game 3: No. 6 Tulane 61, No. 11 Cincinnati 52



Quarterfinals | Tuesday, March 7

Game 4: No. 8 Wichita State 65, No. 1 South Florida 53

Game 5: No. 4 Houston 52, No. 5 SMU 33

Game 6: No. 2 Memphis 48, No. 10 UCF 46

Game 7: No. 3 East Carolina 69, No. 6 Tulane 58



Semifinals | Wednesday, March 8

Game 8: No. 4 Houston 72, No. 8 Wichita State 64

Game 9: No. 3 East Carolina 69, No. 2 Memphis 60



Final | Thursday, March 9

Game 10: No. 3 East Carolina 46, No. 4 Houston 44