Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup continued with the Dominican Republic and Suriname playing to a scoreless draw in Group A on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Both nations ended their participation in the 2025 edition with a draw after losing their two opening encounters.

Edgar Pujol was sent off in the 30’, leaving the Dominican Republic with ten men for the remainder of the match.