USA defeats Haiti 2-1 at AT&T Stadium

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup continued with the United States earning a 2-1 win against Haiti in Group D on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

Malik Tillman opened the scoring in the 10’, placing the U.S. in the lead with a diagonal header to redirect a cross from Brenden Aaronson.

Louicius Don Deedson equalized for Haiti in the 19’ with a left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area.

Patrick Agyemang struck from the outside edge of the box in the 24’ but was denied by Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide.

Quinn Sullivan was denied by the crossbar in the 30’ as the U.S. looked to regain the lead.

Agyemang regained the lead for the USA in the 75’ with a left-footed finish from an acute angle after circumventing Placide for the match-winner.

The victory completes a perfect start for the United States with a 3-0-0 in the Group Stage. The Stars and Stripes advances to the Knockout Stage as the first-place team from Group D, awaiting to face the second-place team from Group A in the Quarterfinals.

Haiti completes its participation in the 2025 edition with a 0-1-2 record and 1 point as fourth place in Group D.