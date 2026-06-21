DFW All Pro Wrestling Political Warfare 6

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A night of high flying action that didn’t stay inside the ring. Political Warfare didn’t disappoint. Championship action, triple threat, womens tag team and elimination tag team, Friday night in Arlington had a little bit of everything.

Results:

Angel Camacho retained his championship defeating Chris Carter and KJ Orso in a triple threat match

Rocco Montana defeated Chase Owens

Jey Sharpe defeated Cavens for the BTW Championship

Ambrosia and Fiona defeated Grayson Starr and Annie May

Horseplay and Clutch Artist battled to a draw

In a double elimination match BLK Label defeated Fireproof