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06/19/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres

June 19, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

San Diego Padres
38-36, 19-17 Away
 
Final: Rangers 9, Padres 7
TEX

Texas Rangers
36-39, 18-17 Home

 
 
J. deGrom
WIN

J. deGrom6-4

6.0 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 9 K, 3 BB
 
R. Vasquez
LOSS

R. Vasquez6-5

3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB
 
J. Latz
SAVE

J. Latz13

1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 SD TEX
  1st Sheets singled to right, Tatis Jr. scored, Taylor to third. 1 0
  1st France homered to right (363 feet), Taylor scored, Sheets scored and Bogaerts scored. 5 0
  1st Nimmo doubled to center, Pederson scored, Jung to third. 5 1
  1st Osuna doubled to right, Jung scored and Nimmo scored, Duran to third. 5 3
  1st Burger doubled to left, Duran scored and Osuna scored. 5 5
  1st Díaz reached on infield single to third, Burger scored, Lopez to second. 5 6
  4th France homered to center (409 feet). 6 6
  4th Langford doubled to center, Jung scored, Langford thrown out at third. 6 7
  6th Duran singled to center, Jung scored, Nimmo to third. 6 8
  8th Sheets homered to right (391 feet). 7 8
  8th Langford homered to left center (430 feet). 7 9
 

 

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