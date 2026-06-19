06/19/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres

1st Sheets singled to right, Tatis Jr. scored, Taylor to third. 1 0

1st France homered to right (363 feet), Taylor scored, Sheets scored and Bogaerts scored. 5 0

1st Nimmo doubled to center, Pederson scored, Jung to third. 5 1

1st Osuna doubled to right, Jung scored and Nimmo scored, Duran to third. 5 3

1st Burger doubled to left, Duran scored and Osuna scored. 5 5

1st Díaz reached on infield single to third, Burger scored, Lopez to second. 5 6

4th France homered to center (409 feet). 6 6

4th Langford doubled to center, Jung scored, Langford thrown out at third. 6 7

6th Duran singled to center, Jung scored, Nimmo to third. 6 8

8th Sheets homered to right (391 feet). 7 8