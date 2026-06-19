06/19/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres

Final: Rangers 9, Padres 7
36-39, 18-17 Home
WIN
J. deGrom6-4
6.0 IP, 6 H, 6 ER, 9 K, 3 BB
LOSS
R. Vasquez6-5
3.1 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 K, 3 BB
SAVE
J. Latz13
1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SD
|TEX
|1st
|Sheets singled to right, Tatis Jr. scored, Taylor to third.
|1
|0
|1st
|France homered to right (363 feet), Taylor scored, Sheets scored and Bogaerts scored.
|5
|0
|1st
|Nimmo doubled to center, Pederson scored, Jung to third.
|5
|1
|1st
|Osuna doubled to right, Jung scored and Nimmo scored, Duran to third.
|5
|3
|1st
|Burger doubled to left, Duran scored and Osuna scored.
|5
|5
|1st
|Díaz reached on infield single to third, Burger scored, Lopez to second.
|5
|6
|4th
|France homered to center (409 feet).
|6
|6
|4th
|Langford doubled to center, Jung scored, Langford thrown out at third.
|6
|7
|6th
|Duran singled to center, Jung scored, Nimmo to third.
|6
|8
|8th
|Sheets homered to right (391 feet).
|7
|8
|8th
|Langford homered to left center (430 feet).
|7
|9