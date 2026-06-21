06/20/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres

Final: Rangers 4 , Padres 6
36-40, 18-18 Home
WIN
A. Morejon6-1
2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB
LOSS
J. Ross0-1
1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB
SAVE
M. Miller20
1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|SD
|TEX
|3rd
|Machado doubled to center, Tatis Jr. scored.
|1
|0
|6th
|Langford doubled to left, Jung scored.
|1
|1
|7th
|Burger homered to right center (408 feet), Kelenic scored.
|1
|3
|8th
|Machado grounded out to third, Tatis Jr. scored, Taylor to second.
|2
|3
|8th
|Merrill singled to right, Taylor scored.
|3
|3
|10th
|Machado homered to left center (408 feet), Tatis Jr. scored and Taylor scored.
|6
|3
|10th
|Langford reached on infield single to third, Díaz scored.
|6
|4