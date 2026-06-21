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06/20/2026 Texas Rangers vs San Diego Padres

June 20, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

San Diego Padres
39-36, 20-17 Away
 
 Final: Rangers 4 , Padres 6
TEX

Texas Rangers
36-40, 18-18 Home

 
A. Morejon
WIN

A. Morejon6-1

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB
 
J. Ross
LOSS

J. Ross0-1

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB
 
M. Miller
SAVE

M. Miller20

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 SD TEX
  3rd Machado doubled to center, Tatis Jr. scored. 1 0
  6th Langford doubled to left, Jung scored. 1 1
  7th Burger homered to right center (408 feet), Kelenic scored. 1 3
  8th Machado grounded out to third, Tatis Jr. scored, Taylor to second. 2 3
  8th Merrill singled to right, Taylor scored. 3 3
  10th Machado homered to left center (408 feet), Tatis Jr. scored and Taylor scored. 6 3
  10th Langford reached on infield single to third, Díaz scored. 6 4

 

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