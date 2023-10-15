Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Detroit Lions vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sunday – October 15 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Detroit Lions (4-1, 2-0 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1, 1-1 Home)



Where do I start? The Lions have been one of the best teams in the NFC this year. They made a statement on opening night by beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs on the road. The Lions were once the punching bags of the NFL but everything has changed, including their head coach and the mindset of the organization. The Lions have won 4 of their last 5 games. Tampa has a new quarterback this season. Former first round pick Baker Mayfield. This game will be one of the more exciting games of Week 6.



Why you should watch this game

As a fan of football, you want to see if the Lions are for real or will the Buccaneers stand tall at home this week. The only way is to watch this one in its entirety.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

This is the best time to cut the yard for the last time for the year and you should organize your garage with the weather being really nice.



Detroit Lions

Quarterback Jared Goff was basically ousted from the Rams for Matthew Stafford. At one time the Detroit Lions were the team you were sent to so you could retire or quit! These ain’t your daddy’s Lions! Over the past 5 games, the Lions have beaten Carolina, Green Bay, Atlanta and Kansas City. I’m not surprised anymore. This team can beat any team in the NFL. They are that good. Keep an eye on Jared Goff under center he is the x-factor for another victory on the road.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week the Bucs went into New Orleans and beat up on the Saints. The resurgence of quarterback Baker Mayfield has turned this team around. Wide out Mike Evans has been his favorite receiver. He is the chain mover for the offense. He has 20 receptions for 337 yards and 3 touchdowns. Evans will be the x-factor for a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 55.0% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 42.5, so take the over, it’s the safe bet. I’m taking Tampa Bay by 6 with a last second touchdown for the win.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 34

Lions – 28