New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – October 15 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (1-4, 1-2 Away)

Buffalo Bills (3-2, 2-1 Home)



The Giants were thought to be one of the better teams in the NFC this year. Well, that hasn’t been the case this season. They can’t beat a drum with what’s been going on the New York. The Buffalo Bills can get on track after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football match up in New York.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Giants can win a game without starting quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley this week. Can the Bills get an easy win at home against a struggling team? We shall see.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have way too much to do since the kids been out of school for the fall break. Time to put the kids to bed and relax before you return to a long week of work.



New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones is out for this game. Back up Tyrod Taylor will take the team on the road to get a much-needed win for the G-men. This is considered a weak match up for the Bills this week. I believe if the Giants use Taylor to his strength, the Giants can steal a win on the road. The x-factor will be the Giants defense. Stopping that Bills offense will be at the top of the game plan for this week.



Buffalo Bills

Buffalo was supposed to dominate this season. For the past three seasons the Bills were tops in the AFC. This season has been a bit different so far. Quarterback Josh Allen is still putting up nice numbers but has given the ball away 5 times with interceptions. Keep an eye on running back James Cook, he will be the x-factor for the Bills offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 94.9% chance of winning at home this week. Heck! Who am I to go against the grain. The Bills will win by 10 or more points.



Final Score

Bills – 31

Giants – 16