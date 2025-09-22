David Duchovny @ The Echo Lounge 9.22.25

Words by Susie Ramone, Photos by Dustin Schneider

David Duchovny, best known for his iconic roles in The X-Files and Californication, continues to surprise audiences with his musical prowess. On Sunday night, he took the stage at The Echo Lounge for his first-ever Dallas performance, delivering a set that was introspective, melodic, and surprisingly powerful

Setlist Highlights

Duchovny’s set drew heavily from his albums Hell or Highwater, Every Third Thought, and Gestureland, blending alternative rock with poetic lyricism. The setlist included:

“Nights Are Harder These Days”

“3000

“Let It Rain”

“Holding Patterns”

“Giving Up the Ghost”

And a cover of “Burnin’ for You” by Blue Öyster Cult

The performance was anchored by Duchovny’s calm yet charismatic stage presence. Between songs, Duchovny shared anecdotes and musings, adding a personal touch that made the night feel more like a conversation than a concert. His dry wit and literary sensibility shone through.

Opening the night was Taylor Young Band, who brought their signature blend of Americana, country-rock, and heartfelt storytelling to a packed house at The Echo Lounge. The intimate venue, known for its warm acoustics and cozy vibe, proved to be the perfect setting for a night of emotionally resonant music.

The band was pared down to just Taylor Young on rhythm guitar and Michael Smith playing lead. They gave their bass player and drummer the night off. The twosome was a wonderful treat!

We were treated to a mix of the band’s most beloved tracks, including:

“Belong Together” – a soulful opener that immediately drew the crowd in.

“Get Around” – a song about karma, both instant and long-term.

“Daze of the Week” and “Shine on me” – showcasing the band’s lyrical depth and melodic charm, and about people and places we know and love

It was a fun night of music with bands and a venue that was new to me.

David Duchovny:

Taylor Young Band: