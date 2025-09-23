2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 4

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



No one saw this coming!

Lots of fan favorite teams are struggling right now. The Ravens, Commanders, Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins are looking to even up their records and get back to .500. The Packers lost to the Browns last weekend in a way that no one saw coming. Remember that there are 15 weeks left in the season and the teams that can maintain wins and keep key players healthy will get into the playoffs with the mission of winning the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at the Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games for the week.



Game Info

Seattle Seahawks (2-1) vs Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

Thursday – September 25 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



The Cardinals are looking as if they are ready to take the next step towards being a contender. They have two wins this season by beating the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Kyler Murray has stepped up his play this season. He has 542 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. He has been the spark plug for that organization and now he has to get the ball to his dynamic receivers. Seahawks new quarterback Sam Darnold is a great for for the team. He will get the Seahawks back into the playoffs. ESPN has the Cardinals with a 52.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Cardinals by 3!



Final Score

Cardinals – 24

Seahawks – 21

Game Info

New York Jets (0-3) vs Miami Dolphins (0-3)

Monday – September 29 – 6:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



No one saw this coming! Neither team can win a game almost a month into the season?!? Are you serious?!? Both teams made some huge trades and signings this off season. Both teams are 0-3 and I’m surprised that the Dolphins have struggled to get a win after losing two very winnable games this season. The Jets got the quarterback they thought would change their fortune but lost him in the first game of the season. This will be my toss up this week. ESPN has the Dolphins with a 56.6% chance of winning. I’m taking the Jets by 3! This game will be a mess because both teams offense are struggling beyond beliefs! Will NFL fans watch this game to see who wins or to see which team is worse? I’m not sure if you want to watch this one or WWE wrestling!



Final Score

Jets – 16

Dolphins – 13

Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) vs Denver Broncos (1-2)

Monday – September 29 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO



The Broncos really need to get a win at home. Last week they lost to the Chargers by 3 points. They had the game in hand in the 3rd quarter, but the defense fell apart. The offense will need to establish the run and move the chains in order to get a win at home. The Cincinnati Bengals have weapons but no quarterback to pull the trigger. Joe Burrow is out with an injury and Jake Browning is starting in his absence. He’s struggling to get the ball into the hands of Jamar Chase and Tee Higgins. ESPN has the Broncos with a 71.9% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Broncos as well.



Final Score

Broncos – 27

Bengals – 17