Crosses @ House of Blues 02.28.24

Crosses made a stop at House of Blues on Wednesday night on their Familiar World Tour. This tour Is in support of their latest album Goodnight, God Bless, I Love You, Delete which was released last October. For those unfamiliar with Crosses it is the side project Deftones singer Chino Moreno and Far guitarist Shaun Lopez. Unlike the Deftones though, Moreno describes Crosses as “minimal and soothing and it’s sort of like the stuff I like listening to when I’m not screaming my head off.”

It’s been 10 years since the first time Crosses came through Dallas, and that was anything but soothing and minimal at Trees. It was fucking loud. But the show on Wednesday night wasn’t anywhere near the audio assault that rained down on Trees in 2014. This was a more soothing version of Crosses, with a much more laid-back and dancey vibe, dare I say sexy. Chino Moreno’s haunting vocals pierced through the air, weaving tales of introspection and raw emotion. Backed by the atmospheric guitar work of Shaun Lopez the duo created a sonic landscape that captivated the audience from start to finish. I’m not going to lie though, Chuck Doom was missed and I think brought a little bit more magic to the group when I saw them last.

The setlist was a balance of old favorites and new material, showcasing the band’s evolution while staying true to their signature sound. Tracks like “Bitches Brew,” “The Epilogue,” and “This Is a Trick” resonated with a primal energy, and got the crowd’s attention. While newer songs like “Invisible Hand” and “Pleasure” demonstrated Crosses’ continued growth as artists, incorporating intricate layers of electronic textures with Moreno’s impassioned lyrics.

From the mesmerizing music to the electrifying atmosphere, Crosses’ performance in front of a sold-out at House of Blues was an unforgettable experience that left a lasting impression.