Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Sunday – October 8 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (3-1, 1-1 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (4-0, 2-0 Home)



The 49ers are undefeated and the Cowboys have one loss so far this season making this a marquee NFC match up. The San Francisco offense is tops while the Dallas defense is the best after 4 games of this young season. This will be one of the best games played this season, so tuning in will be an absolute must. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s NFC Sunday Night Football game.



Why you should watch this game

The winner of this game would leap from the praises of the critics about who’s the best team in the NFC. The winner will also have the inside track to conference supremacy for playoff seeding. Both teams will pull out all the stops in this one!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s no reason on the planet that anyone should miss this game. Dallas vs San Francisco on Sunday Night football? Man are you crazy?!



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are struggling in the red zone. They haven’t been able to score from the opponent’s 20-yard line in. Last season, Dallas had the best red zone offense in the league. I figured out what’s missing… the run game. The offensive line is built on the run not passing the ball. The Cowboys must establish the run first and keep the 49ers defense honest. The Cowboys offense has to take shots down the field because it will allow the running game to open up. Keep an eye on the Cowboys defense. They will be the x -actor for a victory on the road this week. Shutting down the high powered 49ers offense won’t be easy on the road.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers seem unstoppable this year. Their running game has put up video game numbers while the Cowboys have giving up 111.8 yards to opposition. Running back Christian McCaffrey scored 4 touchdowns last week. RB Elijah Mitchell is out for this game. So expect third stringer Jordan Mason to fill in for McCaffrey here and there. The x-factor for the 49ers is quarterback Brock Purdy. He’s been great so far this season!



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 55.0% chance of beating Dallas Sunday night. The over/under is 45, so take the over. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Yeah, I said it!



Final Score

Cowboys – 35

49ers – 24