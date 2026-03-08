Dallas Mavericks: The March Continues

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Next for the Mavericks

The Mavericks are struggling! In their last 10 games, Dallas has gone 2-8 and are currently on an 8-game skid. This week, Dallas will need to play some tough defense and grab some rebounds. It’s been a difficult season for the Mavs. Injuries, trades and a lack of leadership have basically dropped Dallas into the NBA’s basement. I’m a die-hard Mavericks fan and will always love my hometown team. This has been a hard year and with about 18 games left in the season it will be a testament to the organization that this team fights through their remaining games and earns some respect. The Mavericks have 4 games this week with 3 on the road and 1 at home. I don’t see Dallas winning one game this week. I hate picking against my team but this is “facts over feelings”. I’m struggling just writing this!



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need to get some type of fight out of the guys this week. Veteran forward Khris Middleton looks as if he’s about to break out and then some role player comes into the game and starts launching 3-point shots and not playing defense allowing the team to fall behind. Rookie Cooper Flagg is an awesome talent, but he doesn’t need the ball in hands running plays. Dallas has Naji Marshall and PJ Washington looking to make plays but taking bad shots. The team will need EVERYBODY to find their inner dog and do something to get a win. It’s not about the box scores it’s about a win!



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Sunday – March 8 – 5:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON



This will be the second and final game of the season between these two teams. The Mavericks lead the series 1-0 with a 139-129 win at home on 10/26. Dallas was surging winning 2 of 3 games and looked as if they had everything ironed out with injuries to key players. Flash forward to Sunday, March 8th, Dallas is 2-8 in their last 10 games and is slated to lose this one on the road. Dallas will need to find a decent rotation on the road for this one. Key matchup for this game Dallas: PJ Washington vs Toronto’s forward Scotty Barnes. ESPN has the Raptors with a 62.6% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Toronto by 6.



Final Score

Raptors – 107

Mavericks – 101



Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Tuesday – March 10 – 630 p.m.

TV: KFAA

State Farm Arena – Atlanta, GA



This will be the first of a 2-games series between the two teams (home-away) for Dallas. Over their last 5 games, Atlanta is 5-0 with some huge wins against Washington (twice), Portland, Milwaukee and Philadelphia while Dallas is sliding from 10th place in the Western conference to 12th. Dallas has a chance to get a win in Atlanta if they would play some defense. Dallas gives up way too man second chance points. ESPN has the Hawks with a 69.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Atlanta by 10+. They are the better team.



Final Score

Hawks – 119

Mavericks – 96



Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Thursday – March 12 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: WFAA/KFAA

FedEXForum – Memphis, TN



This will be 4th and final game between the two teams with Memphis leading the series 3-0. If Memphis wins this one at home, this will be the first time that the Grizzlies will have swept the Mavericks in a season series. Right now, the Mavericks are looking to stop the bleeding and get a win this week. Dallas will need to get tough in the paint and getting the ball into the hands of the scorers. ESPN has the Grizzlies with a 57.6% chance of winning at home against Dallas this week. I’m taking the Grizzlies by 9. Dallas doesn’t have a clear-cut leader on the floor. Memphis is a scrappy team on both ends of the floor.



Final Score

Grizzlies – 121

Mavericks – 110



Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – March 13 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: Prime Video/WFAA/KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the first of a two-game series between the two teams. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the best teams in the league right now and with the addition of James Harden the Cavaliers are stronger on the offensive end. Since his addition the Cavaliers are averaging 119 points per game. The Mavericks are giving up 117 points on defense. This will be a difficult game for Dallas because they struggle on the wing playing defense. Dallas will need to find a way to get a win and stop the bleeding! ESPN has the Cavaliers with a 74% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Cavaliers by 15.



Final Score

Cavaliers – 129

Mavericks – 102