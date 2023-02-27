Dallas Mavericks: From Feast to Famine

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Over the last week or so (right before the NBA All Star break) the Dallas Mavericks have played some strange ball. Dallas has hovered around the 41% mark in field goals, 40.8% in three-point baskets and 71% free throws. The part where this team truly struggles is in the rebounding department. One would think that this team would concentrate on playing big men against big teams. Dallas was out rebounded by 8 rebounds against the LA Lakers this past Sunday. While holding a 27-point lead Dallas forgot to hit the boards and lost to a team that also struggles with rebounding. “We have to grow up!” was the explanation shared by head coach Jason Kidd. “We can’t forget how to stay focused leading into the 4th quarters in every game”. If I was playing the blame game, I would definitely point the finger at Jason Kidd. Luka leads this team in every category from scoring, rebounds and assists. He’s good but he plays no defense, and it hurts the team from start to finish. Make him play defense and get off the ball! Dallas has a 3-game home stand this week starting with the Indiana Pacers and ending with the Phoenix Suns.



2/28 – 7:30 p.m. – Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Pacers are a dangerous team that can play with any squad in the league. They have found a diamond sitting on their bench in G Tyrese Haliburton who just made his first All-Star team this season. Keep in mind that they have Miles Turner averaging 8 rebounds a game in the paint. I’m taking Dallas by 9 at home. Dallas needs to match up with big men in the paint and REBOUND! Final Score: Pavers 99 – Mavericks 108



3/2 – 6:30 p.m. – Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: TNT

This will be one of the biggest tests for the Mavericks this season. The 76ers are stacked from guards to centers. Dallas will need to play tough around the basket because the 76ers sits in the top 5 in rebounds and points in the paint this season. 76ers center Joel Embiid is a huge problem for undersized teams. He’s averaging 33.1 points per game this season. I’m taking Philly by 13! Let’s be real y’all. Final Score: 76ers 125 – Mavericks 112



3/5 – 12:00 p.m. – Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ABC

Dallas should be able to run with the Suns at home. The Suns have the sharp shooting forward Kevin Durant on the team and he’s a problem for any team. At the time of this article, Dallas is trying their best to find some footing in the West. The Suns are 33-29 overall and Durant will help them make a push for the playoffs and possibly make a run for the title. Dallas will need to play tough in the transition game because the Suns create and score 62% on turnovers. I’m taking Phoenix because the Mavericks are struggling on the boards. Second chance points hinder this team.

Final Score: Suns 121 – Mavericks 118