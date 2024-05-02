Foo Fighters @ Dos Equis Pavilion 04.01.24

Photos by Dustin Schneider, Words by Susie Ramone

Let me set the scene – It’s an absolutely gorgeous evening at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas although there is a fear of storms on the horizon. This didn’t stop 19,000 Foo Fighters fans from missing out on the opening show of the “Everything or Nothing at All” Tour.

A little after 7 pm, the Nova Twins, Amy Love (vox/guitar) and Georgia South (bass), along with their drummer, hit the stage. I went into the show blind, never having listened to the Nova Twins before last night, and let me tell you, I have seen the light! They were so magnetic on stage and so fun to watch as they played a mix of songs from their first two albums, Who Are the Girls? And Supernova. Each song was a mishmash of genres, with loads of texture, and undeniably catchy beats and lyrics. I’m sad we only got seven songs and definitely need more in my life. Please, do yourselves a favor, get their music, put it in your ears, and dance the night away! I can’t wait to see what they put out next!

Up next? The Foo Fighters. Holy moly! I had no idea. Please forgive me for missing out on their live shows for the last 30 years. Don’t get me wrong, I love the Foo Fighters and have listened to them since the beginning, wondering just how talented this kid Dave Grohl was to be stepping out from his drum kit and up to the mic. But… I had no idea what a life-altering experience a live show would be. Trying to express this in words is really difficult. What I can say is, that the set started off with a bang that amazed long-time fans as they ripped into Bridge Burning.

The rest of the set was full of nostalgia with songs like The Pretender, Times Like These, and Breakout. I would have been so sad had they not played My Hero, which they did just after a fun “introduce the band” moment.

Each and every member of the Foo Fighters is so awe-strikingly crazy talented. Sprinkled throughout the set were a few songs off the new album with a few surprises thrown into them, think hidden medleys. And of course, the entire house went crazy when the band ripped into Monkey Wrench.

The question I keep getting asked is, “How did the show feel without Taylor?” This is the first time that the Foo have visited Taylors’ hometown since his untimely passing, and there was a beautiful moment towards the end of the set where Dave related some stories before tributing Aurora in his memory.

For those that may not know, drummer extraordinaire Josh Freese (Devo, A Perfect Circle, NIN) has since taken the position behind the drum kit, and he fits in like a glove. At times it seemed that he even shocked Dave with the crazy little fills and solos he tossed into the mix.

The 24-song, two-and-a-half-hour-plus show came to a climactic end with Everlong. It was one of those shows that touched on all the emotions and left you feeling like this planet is still quite an amazing place. A perfect evening, and way to kick off this tour!

Thank you Dave, Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, and Josh for the gift that you are to all of us.

Foo Fighters, 5/1/24, Dallas Set List

1. ‘Bridge Burning”

2. “No Son of Mine”

3. “Rescued”

4. “The Pretender”

5. “Times Like These”

6. “La Dee Da”

7. “Breakout”

8. “Medicine at Midnight”

9. “Walk”

10. “Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / The Outsider / Whip It / March of the Pigs”

11. “My Hero”

12. “The Sky is a Neighborhood”

13. “Learn to Fly”

14. “Arlandria”

15. “These Days”

16. “Shame Shame”

17. “All My Life”

18. “Nothing at All”

19. “The Glass”

20. “Monkey Wrench”

21. “Aurora”

22. “Best of You”

23. “The Teacher”

24. “Everlong”

