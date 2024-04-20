2023-24 Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Playoff Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How Did We Get Here?

The Dallas Mavericks finished the season with 50 wins and 32 losses. Dallas went 25-16 on the road this season and now they face the LA Clippers for the 3rd time in 5 years in the first round. Dallas will need to eliminate one of the big four from the Clippers to have a realistic shot at moving on. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden or Russell Westbrook can easily score 50 points against any team. Dallas will need to play solid on the defensive end of the floor. This is where Luka Doncic struggles. Sure he can score and record a triple double on a regular basis but Luka playing defense is where he becomes a liability. Dallas will need to keep the ball in the hands of PG Kyrie Irving if they want a chance to beat the Clippers to advance to the second round of the playoffs. Being a die-hard Mavericks fan this series scares me because Dallas will need every player to contribute in this series. Head coach Jason Kidd will be the x-factor for round one. Can he make in game adjustments against the Clippers when they make a run? How deep will Kidd go into his bench? These will be the two biggest questions that will be answered in short order heading into this first round series against the Clippers. Injuries will play a huge part in this series as well. Here is my preview of the first two games of this series!



Game 1

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Series Starting: April 21

Time: 2:30 PM

TV: ABC

This will be a feel out game for Dallas. This game will show if the Mavericks can stop that four-headed monster from the Clippers. Defense will be at the top of the list for Dallas on the road. Keep an eye on Luka Doncic, not for scoring points but playing some type of defense! His play on the defensive end will be key for Dallas. PG Kyrie Irving will need the ball in his hands at clutch time. I’m taking the Clippers by 7!

Final Score: Mavericks 119 – Clippers 126



Game 2

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date: April 23

Time: 9:00 PM

TV: TNT

This will be the game that Dallas gets on track. The first game Dallas had to find a way to stifle the Clippers high octane offense. Dallas will need to find balance on offense and defense. The key will be working to stay out of foul trouble and scoring easy points in the paint. Look for the bench to step up in a Dallas victory. PG Tim Hardaway Jr will be a huge part of the game plan in this one.

Final Score: Mavericks 124 – Clippers 118