New York Yankees Look To Capture First Title Since Being Dethroned By Texas Rangers

By Wiley Singleton

The New York Yankees last World Series appearance was in 2009. They beat the Philadelphia Phillies in that series to capture their 27th title. It was their first title since 2000, as well as the first one at the new Yankee Stadium. The Yankees have been a perennial disappointment since then. It began in 2010, when they were defeated by the lowly Texas Rangers in the ALCS. This was a changing of the guard. The Yanks had a 10 game playoff winning streak against the Rangers that went back to 1996. That was the first year the Rangers ever made the playoffs. Game One Juan Gonzalez carried in Yankee Stadium against David Cone. The Rangers led the second game of the best of five in the eighth inning. Then Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter happened. The Rangers choked that game and would not win another playoff game for fourteen years. The Yankees rise to power occurred through the Texas Rangers. They bopped the Rangers in the first round of 1998 and 1999. The Rangers were utterly outclassed in this series. This solidified the little brother dynamic the Rangers were regarded with in the America League. They were never going to be up to the Yankees standards and everyone knew it.

The 2010 playoffs were so important and impactful because the defending champion Yankees passed the torch to the Texas Rangers. During that time the Rangers won three pennants to the Yankees none. The Rangers finally capped their run off with a World Series, shedding the perennial loser title that they held in direct opposition to the Yankees since their inception.

The Yankees will look to ride star slugger Aaron Judge to their first title since 2009. He finally has help this season. Juan Soto hits in front of him. Giancarlo Stanton hits behind him. The sluggers comprise the core of the Yankees lineup. Stanton is fearsome, getting hot in the playoffs and looking healthy. Soto has fit into Yankee pinstripes like a hand in a glove after a weird stint on the San Diego Padres.

The Yankees have the pitching matchup advantage. The Dodgers are decimated by pitching injuries. Flamethrower Tyler Glasnow was shut down after dreaded elbow discomfort. Glasnow was one of the best pitchers in the NL this season. He frequently dominated games with his powerful fastball and wicked breaking ball. The Dodgers also lack Dustin May. May is an absurdly tall ginger that throws an insane 102 MPH sinker. Tony Gonsolin is also on the shelf due to Tommy John Surgery. The Dodgers muddled their way through the NLCS with bullpen games. Their bullpen is insanely deep and far better than the Yankees. The Yankees have a more stable rotation of healthy starters. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon anchor their rotation.

The Dodgers have a stacked lineup full of established “name” guys. Shohei Ohtani, The Japanese Babe Ruth, bats leadoff. He set an absurd record this season, recording the first 50+ homer, 50+ stolen base season in baseball history. Mookie Betts hits after him. Betts has been a top 10 player in the league for years. Freddie Freeman is banged up at the moment but usually hits next. Freeman is one of the best first baseman in the league. Familiar faces like Max Muncy and Will Smith fill out the rest of the lineup.

This series is often billed by the national media as a dream series, sure to draw massive ratings. The series features the games two biggest stars: Judge and Ohtani. In theory it should shatter viewership records. In reality the broadcast will be blacked out to many baseball fans. The on-air talent will also be truly awful. FOX managed to accrue a stable of ex-athletes incapable of expressing themselves verbally. The pre and postgame shows are a confused cacophony of barely coherent banter.

The main broadcast is muteworthy. John Smoltz, a soft clubhouse lawyer turned faux commentator, is a true disgrace to commentators everywhere. Smoltzy has less command of the English language than he did his slider during the stint of his career where he gave up on his team then whined about Chipper Jones. Smoltz is the epitome of the dim ex-athlete masquerading as a legitimate broadcaster. A truly worthless stooge incapable of expressing himself, Smoltz brings every broadcast down.

The World Series broadcast is awful and it is blacked out for most people.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

Game 1: Yankees vs Dodgers, 7:08 p.m., Fri., Oct. 25 (FOX)

Game 2: Yankees vs Dodgers, 7:08 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26 (FOX)

Game 3: Dodgers vs Yankees, 7:08 p.m., Mon., Oct. 28 (FOX)

Game 4: Dodgers vs Yankees, 7:08 p.m., Tue., Oct. 29 (FOX)

Game 5*: Dodgers vs Yankees, 7:08 p.m., Wed, Oct. 30 (FOX)

Game 6*: Yankees vs Dodgers, 7:08 p.m., Fri., Nov. 1 (FOX)

Game 7*: Yankees vs Dodgers, 7:08 p.m., Sat., Nov. 2 (FOX)

*if necessary

Prediction: Yankees in six.