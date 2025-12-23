2025 SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Florida International Panthers vs UTSA Roadrunners

Friday – December 26 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



FIU Panthers (7-5)

The FIU Panthers represent Conference USA. They finished the season with an overall record of 7-5. They are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over MTSU, Liberty, Jacksonville State and Sam Houston State. The defense will be the x-factor for the Panthers in this one. They will have to stop UTSA’s offense. The Panthers are led by quarterback Keyone Jenkins. He’s a dual threat quarterback that can beat you with his arm and feet. Players to watch: RB Kejon Owens, WR Alex Perry, LB Johnny Chaney and DB Jessiah McGrew.



UTSA Roadrunners (6-6)

The Roadrunners represents the American Conference where they finished the regular season at 6-6. They went 3-2 in their last 5 games. They have wins over Tulane, Charlotte and Eastern Carolina to make it to the 6-win threshold for a bowl bid. UTSA are led by quarterback Owen McCown. He has 2700 yards passing this season. He will be the x-factor for the Roadrunners in this one. Players to watch: RB Robert Henry, Jr., WR Devin McCuin and LB Shad Banks, Jr. (who leads the team in tackles and interceptions).



Prediction

ESPN has the Roadrunners with a 73% chance of winning this game easily. The Roadrunners are a dangerous team that can score point and FIU can score plenty as well. The team that can control the clock will win this one. Both teams have scored at least 50 points in several games this season. This one will have fireworks in it! I’m taking UTSA by 6. It will be really close.



Final Score

Roadrunners – 39

Panthers – 33