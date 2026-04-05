Dallas Mavericks: Seasons End

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Last 5 Games of the Season

The Mavericks are 24-53 with 5 games remaining in this season. This season has been a head scratching experience for this team. Dallas had a slight chance of being who they were over the past 7-8 years in the association. With injuries to key players, trades and new ownership learning the job on the fly, the Mavericks had no chance of making the playoffs and getting back into the NBA championship. Sure, I can give you a laundry list of problems from the front office to the janitors in the organization but why do this. Let’s just watch the final 5 games and wait on the NBA draft and get some key pieces in free agency to get back to making the playoffs. I don’t like how this feels, being at the bottom of the standings. I am looking forward to next season when all of the pieces should fall into place. Yes! I’m a MFFL (Maverick Fan for Life) and proud of it!



Key Players and X-Factors

The Mavericks have 5 games left this season. They have 2 home games against the Lakers and Bulls while playing 3 on the road against the Clippers, Suns and Spurs. If I had a say in the last 5 games, I would tell the coaching staff to play more of the bench closing out the season. Keep an eye on Cooper Flagg, Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall and PJ Washington.



Upcoming Games – All Times Central



Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

Sunday – March 5 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



This will be the final game of the series between the Mavs and the Lakers with LA leading the series 3-0. Dallas is trying to avoid being swept by the Lakers this season. If the Mavericks can control the paint, they have a slight chance of winning this one for the fans. Luka Doncic is out with an injury. This will be the final game in Dallas for LeBron James. ESPN has the Lakers with a 67.6% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking LA by 13!



Final Score

Lakers – 124

Mavericks – 111



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Tuesday – March 7 – 9:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Intuit Dome – Inglewood, CA



This game will wrap up the season series against the LA Clippers. The Clippers lead the series 2-1 and are looking to send the Mavericks home with another loss. Dallas can play spoiler with a win on the road while giving the Mavericks fans something to cheer for ending the season. Keep an eye on Cooper Flagg and Naji Marshall. These two can really become a powerful combination for the future in Dallas and us fans might get a glimpse of it. The Clippers are looking to get into NBA play-in with a win at home against Dallas. ESPN has the Clippers with a 76% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Clippers by 10+.



Final Score

Clippers – 127

Mavericks – 117



Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Wednesday – March 8 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ



This is the last of the 3-game series between the two teams with Phoenix leading the series 2-0. Dallas will need to hit the boards and play solid defense to get a much desired win against the Suns this season. Keep an eye on Suns guards Devin Booker. He’s one of the best players in the league. Dallas will need to contain him and get some easy boards in the paint. ESPN has the Suns with a 74.4% chance of winning this one at home. Dallas has a chance if they come out playing hard, smart and physical. I’m taking the Suns by 10!



Final Score

Suns – 99

Mavericks – 89



Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Friday – April 10 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Forest Bank Center – San Antonio, TX



As you might have guessed, this will be the final game between the teams this season. The Spurs leads the series 3-0 and will be looking to two-step past the Mavericks at home. Dallas has to be tough and physical playing defense on the wing and in the paint. The Spurs are one of the best teams in the league with a center that’s dominating teams on both ends of the floor. ESPN has the Spurs with a 89.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking San Antonio by 10+! Dallas has struggled on the boards all season long.



Final Score

Spurs – 129

Mavericks – 114



Chicago Bulls vs Dallas Mavericks

Sunday – April 12 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TX



The is the final game between Dallas and Chicago with the Bulls leading the series 1-0. Dallas has a chance to win their final game of the season at home. Dallas will need to dominate the Bulls and give Mavericks fans something to get excited about for next season. This was a hard season to watch but the future is bright. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 54.9% chance of winning this one at home. I’m taking Dallas by 10+. This one will be the feel-good game of the season.



Final Score

Mavericks – 112

Bulls – 89