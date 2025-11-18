2025 NFL Game Previews: Week 12

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Not So Favored Favorites!

For the past 3 weeks, the NFL has been something to follow. Several of your favorite teams have struggled. The Chiefs are 5-5, Ravens 5-5 and Bengals are 3-7 while the Texans are 5-5. All of these teams were favored to make the playoffs this season. The season will come down to the final weeks of the season to truly show team placement heading into the home stretch. This week, Thursday Night, Sunday Night and Monday Night football will play a huge factor in division seeding. My final score and prediction will follow each preview.



Game Info

Buffalo Bills (7-3, 2-2 Away) vs Houston Texans (5-5, 3-2 Home)

Thursday – November 20 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL. They beat a solid Tampa Bay team by 12 last week. Quarterback Josh Allen recorded 6 touchdowns against the Buccaneers defense (3 passing, 3 rushing). The Bills will be one of the teams making the playoffs and are favored to go to the Super Bowl this season. The Texans year have been a bit shaky. Starting quarterback C.J.Stroud is injured again and is listed as questionable for the Thursday night. ESPN has the Bills with a 52.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Buffalo by 10.



Final Score

Bills – 31

Texans – 21



Game Info

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4, 4-2 Away) vs Los Angeles Rams (8-2, 4-1 Home)

Sunday – November 23 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



The Rams are 5-0 in their last 5 games. Los Angeles has shown that they can play tough on the road and at home this season. Wide outs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are threats from anywhere on the field. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking like an MVP candidate right now. In the Buccaneers last 5 games Tampa Bay is 2-3 with losses to Detroit, New England and Buffalo. Tampa Bay will always have a chance to win with Baker Mayfield on the field. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. ESPN has the Rams with 64.1% chance of winning on at home this week. I’m taking the Buccaneers in an upset this week.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 31

Rams – 28

Game Info

Carolina Panthers (6-5, 3-3 Away) vs San Francisco 49ers (7-4, 2-2 Home)

Monday – November 24 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Over the past 5 games both teams are 3 and 2. The Panthers beat the Jets, Packers and Falcons but dropped games to New Orleans and Buffalo. I’m surprised that the Panthers won 6 games to say the least. The 49ers have been winning with a backup quarterback. Keep an eye on the 49ers offense. Can they score in the red zone? Will they be able to move the chains? This game will be one of the best matchups of week eleven. ESPN has the 49ers with a 73.2% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the 49ers by 10!



Final Score

49ers – 27

Panthers – 17