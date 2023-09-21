New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Giants vs San Francisco 49ers

Thursday – September 21 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA



Records Before the Game

New York Giants (1-1, 1-0 Away)

San Francisco 49ers (2-0, 0-0 Home)



This NFC clash was supposed to be the Giants coming out party. The Giants dropped their first game to the Dallas Cowboys 40-0 but won their last game on the road in Arizona last week. The Giants scored all of their points in the second half. The 49ers have looked as if they will be the NFC representative in the Super Bowl in their last two games. The 49ers dominated the Steelers to open the season and beat the Rams on the road by 7 last Sunday. Now it’s their home opener and their fans are excited. This game will be better than expected. Thank goodness that it’s on Thursday night instead of Sunday.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone wants to see if the 49ers are the real deal now that QB Brock Purdy is back. I think the Giants will give them a run for their money and can possibly pull off a win in Santa Clara.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have nothing to do after dinner. You really don’t need a lame excuse for watching the game since it’s Thursday.



New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones has found his footing under center this season. The first game he looked like a 9th grader playing in the Rose Bowl. Well, he’s settled and running that Giants offense to peak performance. He led his team in a close win last week and in the 4th quarter he carried his team to victory. The Giants will need to play hard and smart from the first play until their last. Jones will be the x-factor for the Giants because Saquon Barkley is out. Look for Matt Breida to be the featured back from a committee backfield.



San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Brock Purdy has the 49ers hitting on all cylinders. He has passed for 426 yards with 2 touchdowns this season. His numbers won’t blow you away. Simply put, he is a game manager and winner. Keep an eye on the perimeter players of the 49ers’ offense. Wide out Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk are hard men to cover from sideline to sideline. Running back Christian McCaffrey is the ultimate weapon running and receiving the ball anywhere on the field. He has many ways to score.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with an 80.5% chance of winning at home. The 49ers have weapons on offense while the Giants are playing tough on defense. This game will be closer than anyone is expecting. The 49ers are the better team heading into the game. I’m taking the 49ers in a 17 points in a second half rout.



Final Score

49ers – 27

Giants – 10