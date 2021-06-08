4 Cool Golf Accessories You Didn’t Know You Needed

Did you know that approximately 24.3 million Americans play golf annually? Golfing is a tedious sport that requires intense focus, strategic thinking, and overall a good aim. So what are a few cool golf accessories to help you win the game?

Don’t worry, with this guide you can find out! From waterproof gloves to golf GPS, you can discover the golf accessories you never knew you needed.

Now, are you ready to get started? Here’s a quick look at the must-have golf gadgets:

Waterproof Gloves

Waterproof golf gloves are a must, especially if you live in a state that frequently rains. Since waterproof gloves keep the palm of your hand dry, the club won’t rotate or slip, making it easier to make a successful swing.

In fact, what’s great about these gloves is that you don’t lose your sensitivity in your fingers like in woolen gloves. Meaning, you can feel how your stance is affecting your club’s overall position.

Therefore, it makes it easier to play golf in different weather conditions. You no longer have to worry about the club slipping out of your hand or being unable to have the perfect stance.

3D Golf Swing Analyzer

This sensor is the best at tracking your golf game. All you have to do is attach it to your glove, and you’re ready to play. Meanwhile, it tracks your swing plane, clubhead speed, hip rotation, backswing, and more.

You can review your swing on the app located on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. Just download the app, and you can rewatch your swing from any angle. In fact, you can analyze your statistics and see what you’re improving at.

Golf GPS

Now, this accessory is certainly worth every penny. With targeting software that lets you touch the map and tells you the precise distance to the pin, you can know how far you need to swing.

It also displays your swing metrics as well as the course map and predicts your finishing tally with each swing. That way, you’re informed about your swing style and can adapt your strategy if needed. For more information about golf GPS’s go to golfpadgps.com.

Golf Ball Pick Up

Are you tired of bending over to pick up your golf balls? Not only does frequently bending over cause back pain, but it causes dizziness and frequent headaches too. Thankfully there’s a new and improved way to pick up golf balls that won’t stress your body out.

With Golf Ball Pick Up, all you have to do is fascinate it on your putter, and then it acts as a suction cup when you want to pick up a ball. That way, the ball doesn’t fall off or doesn’t wiggle around. It’s easy, fast, and overall efficient.

Use These Cool Golf Accessories Today

While some of these cool golf accessories may seem odd or nerdy, they will help improve your game. Whether it be analyzing your swing, mapping out the course, or picking up your golf balls, these gadgets will make your golf life easier and more efficient.

So what are you waiting for? Purchase them today!

For more information about golf accessories, visit our website. We look forward to helping you find the right gadgets for you!