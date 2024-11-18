Arizona Wildcats vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What can TCU do get better?

TCU has 6 wins this season and yet this has been a season to forget for the Frogs. In their last 5 games, the Horned Frogs are 3-2 with wins over Utah, Texas Tech and Oklahoma State. The two losses they dropped were to Houston at home and Baylor on the road. This game will allow the Frog faithfuls a glance at what’s to come for this team. A few young players have been getting some much-needed playing time while allowing some of the starters to get some rest during the games at key times. TCU will need to play solid on the defensive side of the ball and create turnovers for the offense.



Big12 Conference Standings

The Big 12 has always been a top tier conference. The new alignment of the conference with teams coming from the Pac-12 and other conferences out West has allowed the conference to grow. BYU, Colorado, Arizona State and Iowa State sit in the top 4 spots of the conference. TCU is currently in the 8th spot while the Wildcats are currently 14th and near the bottom of the conference. While there won’t be an undefeated team in the conference this season there still might be a playoff team or two in the mix.



Game Info

Arizona Wildcats vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – November 23 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Arizona Wildcats (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

The Wildcats are 1-4 in their last 5 games. Their only win was against Houston at home. Their four losses are to BYU, Colorado, West Virginia and Central Florida. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Noah Fifita. He has 2548 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The running game is handled by Quali Conley. He’s averaging 5.3 yards a carry with 677 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns. Players to watch: WR Tetiroa McMillian, DB Dalton Johnson and DB Genesis Smith. This is a dangerous team with nothing to lose right now.



TCU Horned Frogs (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs will need to come out smoking. Take the gloves off of the offense and air it out! You’re already bowl eligible so let the country see that your offense can play with any team in the country. Quarterback Josh Hoover has 3233 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Allow him to be that gunslinger that everyone knows him to be. He will be the x-factor for the Frogs this week. Players to watch: RB Cam Cook, WR Jack Bech, LB Johnny Hodges and S Bud Clark.



Prediction

ESPN has the Horned Frogs with a 78.5% chance of winning at home and getting their 7th win of the season. The over/under is 58.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking TCU by 12! They have finally figured it out!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 45

Wildcats – 33