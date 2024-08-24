By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mighty Mustangs of SMU

Last season the Mustangs lost to the Boston College Eagles in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl by 9 points. The Mustangs finished the season with an 11-3 record and since then have moved to the ACC conference thus leaving Conference USA. The Mustangs lost a few players to the NFL but have their core players still intact. The Mustangs are led by returning junior quarterback Preston Stone. Stone missed the last 3 games of the season due to a broken fibula. Backup quarterback Kevin Jennings started those games and finished with 618 passing yards, 5 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He’s dangerous passing and running the ball. SMU has a very talented team and will showcase their talent during this game.



SMU Players to Watch

Keep an eye on the following SMU players: QB Prestone Stone, RB Brashard Smith, and LJ Johnson, wide outs KeyShawn Smith, Romello Brinson and Jake Bailey. On defense: DE Eiljah Roberts, NT Anthony Booker, Jr., FS Johnathan McGill, NB Cales Sanders, Jr. And SS Isiah Nwokobia.



Game Info

SMU Mustangs vs Nevada Wolf Pack

Saturday – August 24 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: CBSSN

Mackay Stadium – Reno, NV



SMU Mustangs

The Mustangs are looking to build right where they left off last season. This season SMU is looking to become a powerhouse in the ACC. The Mustangs passing game was one of the leaders in Conference USA and now heading into the ACC they will need to play tough and physical starting out the gate. Nevada is built on having a tough and scrappy defense. The Mustangs will first need to establish the run and get the ball into the hands of their playmakers. On the defensive side of the ball, SMU will need to stop the run first and create turnovers in order to get a win on the road.



Nevada Wolf Pack

The Nevada Wolf Pack hired former Texas Longhorn co-defensive coordinator Jeff Choate as head coach. He could easily coach in the NFL because of his style of play. Coach Choate’s defenses fly to the ball like a swarm of bees. He is a proven coach that has rebuilt struggling college teams over the years. He has coached at Florida, Washington State, Boise State, Eastern Illinois and Utah State. I can talk about the players and who to watch for, but he is the catalyst for a win at home against SMU.



Prediction

This is the first college football Saturday of the season and lots of football fanatics will be watching this one. The over/under is 34, so take the over in this one. I’m taking SMU by 13.



Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Wolf Pack – 18