Houston Texans Hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

February 2, 2023

The Houston Texans present DeMeco Ryans a personalized jersey as he met with the media today at NRG Stadium. Photo Credit: Angel Rick Leal

by: Angel Rick Leal

HOUSTON: DeMeco Ryans returns home to Houston and is named Head Coach of the Houston Texans. Ryans spent the last six seasons as a coach with the San Francisco 49ers coming off his second season as the 49er’s defensive coordinator helping lead the team to the NFC Championship and was named Assistant Coach of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.

A native of Bessemer, Ala., DeMeco and his wife, Jamila, have one daughter, Xia and two sons, MJ and Micah. Welcome to Houston Coach!

