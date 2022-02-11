Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday – February 13 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Records Before the Kick

Los Angeles Rams (12-5)

Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)



No one saw his coming as far as this matchup is concerned and start of the season Super Bowl predictions that included the Bengals. That being said the Rams were at the top of the list to represent the NFC conference in the big game, but the Bengals winning the AFC? You could’ve bought a lot of football fanatics for a nickel and had change. This Super Bowl will be one to remember from start to finish. The Bengals are led by a young, cool and never gets rattled quarterback in Joe Borrow. Remember he was injured last year and missed a huge part of the season. The Rams on the other hand was here a couple of years ago with another quarterback that couldn’t get them over the hump. A trade was made to the Lions and swapped quarterbacks and now Matthew Stafford has a chance to bring a title to LA. Let’s take a closer look at the big game and both team’s chances of winning the Super Bowl.



Who Needs it More?

They both do! The Bengals are a team of destiny. The have been in the NFL basement for the past 20 years or more. They can become a threat for the next 5 to 7 years with a win. The Rams are the best team that money can buy. The Rams need this win to become the blueprint of what teams can use to win immediately and win for years to come. This is basically the “Blue Collar versus Big Money” bowl.



How did they get here?

The Rams beat Arizona by 13, Tampa Bay by an overtime and San Francisco by 3 points as well earning them the right to play the Super Bowl at home. Last year the Buccaneers played the Super Bowl at home and won. The Bengals beat Las Vegas by 7, Tennessee by 3 and won in overtime on the road in Kansas City by 3 in overtime. This game will be as closer than people think. Let’s take a look at both teams for the big game.



Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford will be the catalyst for the Rams to win at home. He has passed for 4886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He plays big at home. His QBR 104.9 at home is dang near perfect. The Rams offense has talent at every skilled position from the offensive line to the wide receivers. WR Cooper Kupp has led the NFL in every category this season despite being an undersized receiver. On the other side, Odell Beckham, Jr. has played huge since being signed in the middle of the season. The difference will be the defense. The Rams defense is giving up 18.3 points per game while the Bengals offense averages 27.1. The Rams only give up 54 rushing yards a game. Defense will be key!



Cincinnati Bengals

Quarterback Joe Burrow will have every camera, NFL analyst and football fanatics eyes on him. Since being drafted, he has changed the landscape of the Bengals organization. He has 4611 passing yards with 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His main target is WR Ja’Marr Chase, and this guy is electric. He has 81 receptions for 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns. The key for this offense is establishing the run with Joe Mixon who averages 4.1 yards per carry. He has 1205 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns for the season. The Bengals average 102 yards per game while the Rams only gives up 54. The key will be establishing the run so Joe Burrow can get the ball down field. This will be very interesting.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 66.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Rams by 13! That Rams offense is very dangerous across the board.



Final Score

Rams – 34

Bengals – 21