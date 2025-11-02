Dallas Mavericks: Another Season has Begun

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s going on?

The first six games of the season didn’t go the way the Mavericks wanted them too. Sure, every team wants to be undefeated at this point in the season, but come on guys the season has just started. Dallas dropped games to Washington, Oklahoma City and Detroit (in Mexico City). The Mavs should be 5-1 in my opinion. Dallas will need to buckle down and string a few victories together to keep close in the Western conference this week. The upcoming schedule has the Mavericks facing the Rockets, Grizzlies and Washington on the road while playing the Pelicans at home. The team is trying to mesh but injuries is also playing a factor in the lineup. Power forward Anthony Davis is slated to return against Houston but is still listed as out along with C Dereck Lively II, G Dante Exum and PG Kyrie Irving. New players and vets will need to play huge minutes to keep the ship afloat until these players are back on the floor.



Key players and X-Factors

The Mavericks will need players to step up and play huge minutes. Max Christie, Cooper Flagg, Caleb Martin and D’Angelo Russell will split minutes going into the meat of next week’s schedule starting with Houston. Center Dwight Powell and P.J. Washington will need to be more of a spark plug on the defensive end of the floor. Player rotation is key for the Mavericks in the coming weeks. The x-factor will be how well Klay Thompson scores baskets in transition.



Upcoming Games

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Monday – November 3 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Toyota Center – Houston, TX



This will be the first meeting of 4 games against the Rockets on the road. Houston has the biggest lineup in the NBA with an average of 6’9 and above. Dallas is the smaller team but stopping Houston’s star Kevin Durant will be a headache for P.J. Washington. ESPN has the Rockets with a 83.5% chance of winning at home. I’m taking Houston by 12!



Final Score

Houston – 125

Mavericks – 113



New Orlean Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – November 5 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: KFAA / WFAA

American Airlines Center – Dallas, TV



This should be an easy game for Dallas at home since the Pelicans are winless right now (at the time of this article). Dallas will need a bounce back game between road games and this is it. Keep an eye on forward P.J. Washington and forward Caleb Martin. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 65.4% chance of winning at home. Dallas will need to contain Zion Williamson from start to finish. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Mavericks – 111

Pelicans – 101



Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies (NBA Cup – Group Play)

Friday – November 7 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

FedEx Forum, Memphis – TN

Dallas will be on alert with Memphis point guard Ja Morant running the Grizzlies offense. Morant is a handful with speed and the ability to make plays in the open floor. Dallas will need to match his energy. My x-factor for the game will be Mavericks guard Klay Thompson. He will need to spot up and knock down some shots from the wing. Scoring will be the x-factor for the Mavericks this game. Keep an eye on rebounding this game. This will be the first of four games this year between the two teams. ESPN has the Grizzlies with a 57.3% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Grizzlies by 10!

Final Score

Grizzlies – 117

Mavericks – 107



Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Saturday – November 8 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Capital One Arena – Washington, DC



This will be the final game between the two teams. Washington won the first game 117-110 on 10/24 in Dallas. Dallas will need to come out and attack the Washington defense. The Wizards are a team that averages 12 fouls in the first two quarters of every game. Dallas will need to get to the free throw line and get easy points during this one. ESPN has the Mavericks with a 65.1% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 19!

Finals Score

Mavericks – 127

Wizards – 108