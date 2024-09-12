Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The AFC Picture

The AFC is the best conference in football. The Chiefs, Ravens, Bills and Dolphins are favored to make it to the big dance. The AFC has the reigning Super Bowl champs in Kansas City and is looking to repeat this year. Keep an eye on the teams I listed above to play solid from offense to special teams. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet up on Thursday Night football tonight. The winner of this game will have a leg up leading into the season.



What to watch for: Injury Report

Last season the Miami Dolphins led the league in rushing with two runners averaging 5.1 yards a carry. Running back De’Von Achane (Questionable) and Raheem Mostert (Out) will probably be negative impacts on the Dolphins running game. WR Malik Washington (Out) and S Patrick McMorris (IR) are out as well. Buffalo has 5 players on the injury report: DE Javon Solomon (Doubtful), DE Dawuane Smoot (Out), CB Taron Johnson (Out), OT Travis Clayton (IR) and LB Matt Milano (IR).



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Thursday – September 12 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL



Buffalo Bills (1-0, 0-0 Away)

The Buffalo Bills are a solid team. With key departures of some high profile players and new play makers acquired, this off season has made this team better across the board. The key for this team is quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills bet the farm on signing him in 2018 and he has been a good draft pick. Last week the Bills beat Arizona at home 34-28. Josh Allen went 18/23, 232 passing yards with 2 touchdowns against the Cardinals adding 1 rushing touchdown. Players to watch: RB James Cook, WR Keon Coleman, WR Khalil Shakir and LB Von Miller.



Miami Dolphins (1-0, 1-0 Home)

Last week, the Dolphins proved that they can comeback from being dominated at home. The Jacksonville Jaguars had the Dolphins on the ropes and Miami made some critical adjustments and won it in the 4th quarter. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa passed for 338 yards with 1 touchdown in last week’s victory at home. The key for the offense was WR Tyreek Hill who reeled in the game winning catch along the sideline for the score. Players to watch: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Tyreek Hill, RB Jeff Wilson, Jr. (now starting), WR Jalen Waddle, DT Calais Campbell and S Jordan Poyer.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 50.6% chance of winning on the road Thursday night. Don’t count out the Dolphins! This game will be extremely close! The over/under 48.5, so take the over. Line: -Miami -2.5. I’m taking the Bills by 3.



Final Score

Bills – 31

Miami – 28