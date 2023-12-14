Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills

Sunday – December 17 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Highmark Stadium – Orchard Park, NY



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (10-3, 3-3 Away)

Buffalo Bills (7-6, 5-2 Home)



This NFC/AFC matchup will be one the best games of the weekend. Dallas is coming off of one of their best performances at home against their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills beat the Chiefs on the road last week 20-17. This game will either thrust the Cowboys into the lead in the NFC or leave Cowboy fans scratching their heads and wondering why can’t the ‘Boys dominate teams on the road? Those questions will be answered on Sunday afternoon.



What to watch for

This game will boil down to the Cowboys defense versus the Bills offense. The Bills offensive line has shown that they can hold up to any type of pressure. This week that offensive line will be tested by the Cowboys defensive line, linebackers and secondary. The Cowboy’s defense is leading the league in turnovers and turnover for points.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are one of the best teams in football right now. They are sitting in 1st place in their division, but are in second place in the conference. The Cowboys defense exposed the Eagles last week holding them to a couple of field goals. This week Dak Prescott and the passing game will be put on full display. Dallas has a chance to silence the critics by going into Buffalo and securing a win. The key for success will be creating turnovers and applying pressure to quarterback Josh Allen. Dallas should establish the run first because the weather might play a factor during this game.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are 2-3 in their last 5 games. They have losses to the Bengals, Broncos and Eagles. All are less than a touchdown. This team has lost its way over the past 5 weeks. They have wins over the Jets and Chiefs, but those victories came on the backs of the opposing quarterback’s making mistakes in the 4th quarters of both games. Quarterback Josh Allen has passed for 3447 yards with 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. If he turns the ball via interceptions, the Cowboys offense will turn them into points. Josh Allen will be the x-factor for the Bills this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 50.3% chance of winning on the road this week. This is basically leaving a door open for the Bills in hopes that they might pull out a win. Dallas is playing lights out and it will take more than Josh Allen to do it. I’m taking Dallas by 14!



Final Score

Cowboys – 38

Bills – 24