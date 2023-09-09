Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants

Sunday – September 10 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (0-0, 0-0 Away)

New York Giants (0-0, 0-0 Home)



The wait is over! The 2023 campaign begins for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. This will be the first game that Dak will be without former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore who is now in San Diego with the Chargers organization. Dak Prescott is a running quarterback and having him sit behind a collapsing line will only get him beat up. Allow him to run the ball at crucial times during the game. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume the role of offensive coordinator this season. Dallas fans are getting tired of experiments! Every year Cowboy fans say that this is their year and they’re going to the Super Bowl! The defense is in place and now the offense needs to score points. Let’s take a closer look at the first game of the 2023 season on the road in East Rutherford, New Jersey home of the New York Giants.



Why you should watch this game

First things first, the Cowboys are on. You just got home from eating some sorry bar-be-que at a friend’s house. It’s time settle in and watch the Dallas Cowboys set the tone in the NFC East. This game will be a good one!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Sunday and you need to get some rest because Monday’s suck! Monday is the hardest day of the week. With a win for the Cowboys, it will make it so easy to walk into work holding your head held high and saying, “How ‘bout them Cowboys!”



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have a really good chance to set the tone in the division with a win. Dallas’ offense will be under the microscope having their head coach calling plays for Dak. Look, here’s the real deal on Mike McCarthy calling plays: When McCarthy was in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers would audible a lot which split the Packers offense and kept them from being on the same page with play calling. I want to see the Cowboys offensive line play physical, hard and stay away from trick plays that have hampered this team in the past. The Cowboys offense will be the x-factor for a win. The defense will be nasty so there are no worries on that side of the ball.



New York Giants

The Giants have all the pieces in place to make a run in the NFC East. Running back Saquon Barkley was one fumble away from being run out of New York last season. He turned it around and changed the dynamics of the Giants’ offense. Quarterback Daniel Jones will be the catalyst for the Giants in this game. His impromptu decisions with the ball in his hands have always been a problem for the Cowboys. He will be the x-factor for the G-Men plain and simple.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 55.3% chance of winning on the road. Dallas has a new starting running back, wide receiver and talented draft picks. I’m taking Dallas by 13. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over! Once again this game sets the tone in the division!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Giants – 18