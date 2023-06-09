2023 NBA Finals – Game 4 Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game 4 Info

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

Friday – June 9 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Kaseya Center – Miami, FL

Regular Season Records

Denver Nuggets (53-29, 19-22 Away)

Miami Heat (44-38, 27-14 Home)

NBA Finals – Denver leads series 2-1



This series boils down to whoever feels like playing defense. Miami’s only hope is to run the ball down Denver’s throat from start to finish. Denver will need to slow the ball down and get into their ‘Flex Set” by running the offense through Jokic. Miami averages 6’7-6’8 across the board while Denver’s starting 5 averages right at 6’9 – 7’0. There’s no other way to beat a big team on the open floor. Let’s take a closer look at Game 4 and I will give you my prediction at the end of this article.



Denver Nuggets

How did Denver win Game 3? Defense, defense and more defense. Big teams first priority is to get back into a set defense. Denver cannot run with Miami in the open floor. Denver’s defensive philosophy is to get back, protect the lane and then cover the wings. The only win Miami has in the series is Game 2 in Denver when they began to run the ball right at the Denver transition defense and found out that Denver struggles on the open floor. Denver will need to close out on the Miami’s 3-point shooters early and often. Keep an eye on veteran Jeff Green coming off the bench. He’s the x-factor because he’s like a coach on the floor.



Miami Heat

If you think Miami is about to roll over for the Nuggets then you have another thing coming! Miami is a team that when their shooters get going early, it’s hard to cool those dudes off. Miami must remember to limit themselves from making tacky-tack fouls in the open floor. Miami has to force the ball into paint and create passing lanes to wide open shooters. Keep in mind that Miami is shooting 48% from three-point line, but free throw shooting is where they need to be especially when they fall behind. The free throw line allows them to stop the clock and get free points at the same time! Keep an eye on PG Kyle Lowry for Game 4. He will be the x-factor.



Prediction

ESPN has the Nuggets with a 71.2% chance of winning Game 4 on the road. The over/under is 211, so take the under for this one. The line is -3.5. In Game 3, I took Miami by 4. This game will be closer than Game 3. I’m taking Miami by 12! Yeah I said it!



Final Score

Heat – 120

Nuggets – 108