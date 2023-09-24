Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals

Sunday – September 24 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (2-0, 1-0 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (0-2, 0-1 Home)



Dallas has finally made their splash proving that defense can and will win championships. Last Thursday, Dallas lost starting cornerback Trevon Diggs with an ACL injury during practice. “Obviously you feel sick for him,” McCarthy said Friday. “It’s definitely a punch to the gut for our football team, but this is an opportunity for our defensive depth to stand up and continue to move forward.” The Diggs loss will be huge, but the Cowboy defense has young talent that will be just fine moving forward.



Why you should watch this game

This game should be any easy one for the Cowboys this week. It’s easy to look over a losing team and say, “The Cowboys will win by 50”! Here’s the thing, teams will look over a team and get blasted! A team’s fortune can change on any given Sunday.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s no reason why you would miss this game. It starts at 3:25. There’s other game starting shortly after 3:00! Check those out until the Cowboys game starts.



Dallas Cowboys

This week will be a big test for the Cowboys offense. Let’s be real here, the play calling hasn’t been the best, but the key is to control the clock and move the chains. The Cowboys should establish the run. It gets extremely hard to continue to watch Dak Prescott force the ball to receivers dropping the ball. Dallas has Tony Pollard and now it’s his time to shine. The defense will be key for the Boys this week. The Cardinals are starting Joshua Dobbs and applying pressure will create turnovers especially in the passing. Unknown quarterbacks have haunted Cowboy defenses in the past. The x-factor will be turning that defense loose and getting after the Cardinals.



Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are a team in search of an identity. The Cardinals are 0-2 and 0-1 at home. Their starting quarterback is Joshua Dobbs a vet who started his career in Pittsburgh and was in Tennessee last season. Running back James Conner can be a headache for opposing defense. Wide out Marquise Brown can be a handful for cornerbacks on the outside. The Cardinals defense will be the x-factor for a win at home this week but has failed to put together a solid 4 quarters this season. Keep an eye on this team.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with an 88.1% chance of winning on the road. Teams that the Cowboys should blow out usually has great games against Dallas. Dallas can’t let up on wounded teams. I’m taking Dallas by 14! I’m sure that this game won’t be close, but you never know!



Final Score

Cowboys – 35

Cardinals – 21