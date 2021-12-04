By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#9 Baylor Bears vs #5 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Saturday – December 4 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

#9 Baylor Bears (10-2, 7-2 Big 12)

#5 Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-1, 8-1 Big 12)



The Big 12 Championship game will be one of the best conference championship games of the season. Texas and Oklahoma aren’t in this game this year. Every year since 2014, it’s been OU’s game to lose. The Longhorns and Sooners are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC before we know it and the Big 12 will be wide open and this game will usher in a new bully in the conference. Let’s take a look at Baylor and OK State at JerryWorld.



It’s About Time!

These two teams will be the new faces of the Big 12. Texas and Oklahoma have run roughshod for years in the Big 12 and now it’s time for some really good teams to take the mantel in this conference. I was a bit upset to read and report that the Big 12 was just another low-tier conference with a couple of top tier teams, but now everyone has a chance to stake claim for a championship.



#9 Baylor Bears

What can you say about Baylor? Baylor has a dynamic offense led by Junior quarterback Gerry Bohanon. His numbers for the season are pretty impressive. He has 2160 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He can beat you with his arm and his feet. Running back Abram Smith is a Senior and running between the tackles is his specialty. He has 1366 on 215 attempts and 12 touchdowns on the season. Look for Senior wide receiver Tyquan Thornton to get the ball early in this game. He leads the team in receptions with 55 and 8 touchdowns. The Bears offense averages 33 points per game.



#5 Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Cowboys are coming into the championship game riding a 5-game winning streak. Quarterback Spencer Sanders leads this team with a combined 19 touchdowns (16 passing and 3 rushing). Senior Tay Martin is big play receiver on the outside that averages 14 yards a reception and racked up 7 touchdowns this season. The key for the offense will be senior running back Jaylen Warren. He has 1134 rushing yards on 237 carries with 11 touchdowns. The Cowboys offense is explosive, but the defense is stingy. The defense averages 16.4 points a game and 91.5 rushing yards a contest.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 63.7% chance of winning the championship. I’m not sure if Baylor knows anything about that, but they will show up and give the Cowboys all that they can handle. I’m taking Oklahoma State by 7!



Final Score

Cowboys – 38

Bears – 31