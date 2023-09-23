09/23/2023 Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Photos by Michael Kolch and Dominic Ceraldi

John Hunter Nemechek roared to his tour-best seventh NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season Saturday, taking control late at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led 38 of the 200 laps in Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. His second win at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track was the ninth of his Xfinity Series career, and the victory propelled him to the next round of the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Fellow playoff contender Parker Kligerman finished second, with his No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet just 1.005 seconds behind at the checkered flag. Sammy Smith drove home in third place, with Chandler Smith fourth and early dominator Justin Allgaier closing out the top five.

Allgaier swept the first two stages, leading 79 of the 90 laps early on and a race-high 133 overall. But his No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet pushed high in a contest for the lead with Kligerman with eight laps remaining, clearing the way for Nemechek to scoot ahead and power to the finish.

The race was the second of seven races in the Xfinity Series Playoffs and the middle event in the three-race Round of 12. Allgaier won the opening postseason race last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, advancing by earning an automatic Round of 8 berth.

Several of the 12 playoff-eligible drivers found trouble, with two running into adversity before the first stage was complete. Sam Mayer was the race’s first retiree, drifting up out of the groove and into the Turn 2 retaining wall on just the first lap. He limped his No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet to the garage and finished last in the 38-car field. Daniel Hemric also stumbled out of the gate, clipping the frontstretch’s inside grass on Lap 19 and damaging the left front of his No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevy. He slipped off the lead lap by stage’s end and finished 24th after sustaining right-side damage in late-race contact.

Playoff contender Jeb Burton faded at the end of Stage 2 with a vibration that escalated into a broken axle cap and a detached left-rear wheel under caution. He was assessed a two-lap penalty midrace, pulled the car to the garage and finished 31st.

Josh Berry and Austin Hill were involved in a multicar tangle at the start of the final stage, though both continued with damage. Hill, the regular-season champion, rallied to finish seventh, and Berry ended up 27th.

The Xfinity Series’ next race is scheduled for Oct. 7 (3 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Notes: Brennan Poole was unhurt after a heavy hit into the pit-road wall with his JD Motorsports No. 6 Chevrolet. … Stefan Parsons stepped in as a relief driver for an ailing Josh Williams in the DGM Racing No. 92 Chevrolet after Stage 2.