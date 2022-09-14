UNT Mean Green vs UNLV Rebels Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

UNT Mean Green vs UNLV Rebels

Saturday – September 17 – 2:00 p.m.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV.



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (2-1)

Nevada Las Vegas Running Rebels (1-1)



This game will be a statement game for both teams. UNT lost to SMU and bounced back against Texas Southern last week. UNLV beat Idaho State in Week 1 but fell to California last week. Let’s take a look at this week’s UNT game on the road in the desert.



Balance is Key

North Texas has started the last five seasons off well, but inconsistent play has kept this team on the cusp of being a great team. Over the last five seasons, the Mean Green was good on offense but bad on defense and vice versa. Balance is what’s needed for this team and when they find it North Texas will be a better program.



North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Austin Aune will be the key for the Mean Green this season. He is a really good quarterback that no one’s talking about. His strength is reading defenses and decision making on the fly. Look for running back Ayo Adeyi to get his touches early in the first half. The offense is averaging 33.3 points per game while the defense is giving 29.3 points per game. The defense will need to step up and shut the Running Rebels down on the defensive side of the ball.



UNLV Running Rebels

The Running Rebels are led by sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield. He has 562 passing yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception. He is a very entertaining player that can beat you with his arm and legs. The UNLV offense is averaging 33 points per game while the defense is giving up 20 points on that side of the ball. The defense will the key for the game for the rebels. Players to watch: RB Aidan Robbins and WR Ricky White.



Prediction

ESPN has the Running Rebels with a 63.2% chance of winning at home. This game will be closer than anyone thinks. I’m taking UNT by 10!

Final Score

Mean Green – 26

Running Rebels – 16