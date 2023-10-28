Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – October 29 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (2-5, 1-2 Away)

Los Angeles Chargers (2-4, 1-2 Home)



This will be a toss-up for both teams this week. The Chargers were slated to get into the playoffs and solidify their title as a dominant team. The Chicago Bears have found a diamond in the rough in back up Tyson Bagent. This game will be a good game to end the weekend NFL schedule.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Bears can win two in a row and change their fortunes. Can the Chargers get a win and go on a winning streak starting with the Bears at home?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

As a fan, who wants to see two struggling franchises battle on any Sunday afternoon let alone Sunday Night Football? You probably have better things to do anyways.



Chicago Bears

I believe this team has a system that only a few players can thrive in. It’s absolutely crazy to draft a quarterback that runs the ball and transform him into being a pocket quarterback. For one, the offensive line is designed to run the ball. Justin Fields all along has been getting beat up for that reason. Chicago needs to hire an offensive coordinator that can call plays for a dual threat quarterback and allow his talent to carry the team. Back up QB Tyson Bagent looked good last week because the offense is geared for his style of play. The x-factor for the Bears this week will be the Bagent as his fortunes go, so will the Bears.



Los Angeles Chargers

Quarterback Justin Herbert has lit up the NFL since coming into league 3 years ago. He has weapons on offense such as running back Joshua Kelley, wide out Keenan Allen and RB Austin Ekler. This offense is averaging 273.5 yards through the air and 111.8 on the ground. Keep an eye on the Chargers offense in the game. They will come to life and put up some big points starting in the first quarter. The Chargers defense will bring some serious pressure and mix up their looks to confuse Bagent. As long as the defense doesn’t give up too many big plays the Bolts will be fine.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 75.7% chance of winning at home. The Bears will have to simplify their playbook which helps the Chargers defense. Based on that fact, I’m taking the Chargers by 6!



Final Score

Chargers – 26

Bears – 20