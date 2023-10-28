Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 29 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (3-4, 2-1 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (4-2, 2-0 Home)



Dallas has been one of those teams that hasn’t been a dominant team since the late 90’s when they made their championship run. Fans seem to never forget the past and those glory years of being the absolute favorite to win every week. Fast forward to this team, Dak and the boys aren’t a threat to take over the league because fans aren’t sure which team will show up for games. Here’s a proven fact, the Cowboys have lost games to mediocre teams with a backup quarterback. A prime example would be losing to the Arizona Cardinals by 12 on the road this year. This week Dallas will need to be more aggressive throwing the ball down the field and give the fans what they want… A blow out win against the Rams.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Cowboys can string together a winning streak against the NFC and the rest of the league. This game will be the swing game heading into the heart of the season. This game will show everyone that the Cowboys can make a run to the playoffs.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You still need to put up those Halloween decorations and if you don’t your HOA will give you grief for lacking the festive spirit that the rest of the neighborhood embodies.



Los Angeles Rams

This team mirrors the Cowboys on both sides of the ball. It’s almost like that they are a Jekyll and Hyde team as well. In their last 5 games, the Rams are 2 and 3 with wins over Arizona and Indianapolis. Their losses are to the Steelers, Philadelphia and Cincinnati. This is a wounded team, and they are looking to come to Texas and blast the Cowboys this week. The Rams are giving up 117.0 yards per game on the ground while their offense is passing the ball for 272.6 through the air. Key players to watch: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams and WR Puka Nacua.



Dallas Cowboys

Quarterback Dak Prescott will need to run the ball when the pocket collapses around him. The Cowboys offensive line was designed to run the ball not to pass the ball down the field. I would love to see if the Cowboys can establish the run first and then throw the ball. I’m still on the fence about wide out Michael Gallop. He’s not worth the money they paid him last year. Dak needs to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers down the field, not 5 to 6 yards from the line of scrimmage. The key for a Cowboys victory will be to unleash that defense and play linebacker Sam Williams on the opposite side of Micah Parsons.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 68.7% chance of winning at home this week. Keep an eye on the Cowboys offense in the red zone. This team can’t walk away without getting a field goal when that close. They should pound the ball and scrap those darn trick plays near the goal line. I’m taking Dallas by 13!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Rams – 17