Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions

Monday – October 30 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders (3-4, 1-3 Away)

Detroit Lions (5-2, 2-1 Home)



This Monday night match-up game will boil down to how well the Las Vegas Raiders play in the 4th quarter. The Detroit Lions have been on a roll by winning 4 out of their last 5 games. That being said they took a 38-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens. These Lions are poised to win their division this year. I can’t wait to see how the Raiders play when they fall behind in games. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Monday Night Football match up.



Why you should watch this game

You would want to see if the Lions can get back on track with a win at home. The Raiders need this game desperately to get off the snide in the AFC.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The WWE is on at the same time. The NFL and wrestling are running neck and neck in the ratings on Monday night.



Las Vegas Raiders

This Raiders at one time were one of the top franchises in the NFL. Long gone are the days when the Raiders intimated teams before the game. It’s been two decades since the franchise has competed in a Super Bowl. Nowadays, this team has been mediocre at best. They will need to establish the run and get a much-needed win on the road. Running back Josh Jacobs will need to get the ball at least 20 times this game while QB Jimmy Garoppolo get the ball into the hands of the receivers. Look for WR Davante Adams to open things up with some receptions in the early going. The x-factor will be the linebackers of the Lions for this game. Can they stop the run and disrupt passes over the middle.



Detroit Lions

Quarterback Jared Goff has ripped up defenses all season. At this point in the season he has 1902 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He has turned this franchise from cellar dwellers to first place in their division. On the injury front running back David Montgomery is definitely out. His production from the backfield will be missed. Therefore it looks like back up Jahmyr Gibbs will have to step up and produce. He had a TD against the Ravens last week. Gibbs has been reliable catching passes out of the backfield and I would expect nothing less against the Raiders in this one. Wide out Amon-Ra St. Brown is a game changer. He is Goff’s favorite target, and he will get targeted at least 10 times at home this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lion 76.7% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking the Lions by 10!



Final Score

Lions – 31

Raiders – 21