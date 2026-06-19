CardBlitz – Episode 75: 1975… Can You Dig It?

Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick hop into their proverbial time machine and head back to 1975! They share some pop culture facts and sports highlights of the year while delving into their 1975 Topps Baseball and Topps Football Sets. They celebrate the birthdays of Dave Concepcion and Fred Barnett. They also have a cool giveaway for viewers to check out. Plus they show off some cards.

Special thanks to Colossal Cards & Collectables for the giveaway gifts. Check them out on Instagram: the link

The latest episode… you dig?

