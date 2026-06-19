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06/18/2026 Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins

June 18, 2026 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Michael Kolch

Minnesota Twins
36-40, 16-21 Away
 
Final: Rangers 3, Twins 9
TEX

Texas Rangers
35-39, 17-17 Home

 
 
J. Ryan
WIN

J. Ryan5-3

5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB
 
J. Leiter
LOSS

J. Leiter3-7

4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 MIN TEX
  1st Bell singled to right, Larnach scored, Clemens to third. 1 0
  1st Lee homered to right (365 feet), Clemens scored and Bell scored. 4 0
  4th Larnach homered to center (419 feet), Keaschall scored. 6 0
  6th Larnach singled to left, Caratini scored, Keaschall to second. 7 0
  6th Langford homered to left (366 feet). 7 1
  6th Duran homered to left (374 feet). 7 2
  8th Kreidler homered to right center (397 feet), Caratini scored. 9 2
  9th Foscue homered to center (429 feet). 9 3
 

 

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