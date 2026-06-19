06/18/2026 Texas Rangers vs Minnesota Twins

Final: Rangers 3, Twins 9
35-39, 17-17 Home
WIN
J. Ryan5-3
5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB
LOSS
J. Leiter3-7
4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 4 K, 2 BB
Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|MIN
|TEX
|1st
|Bell singled to right, Larnach scored, Clemens to third.
|1
|0
|1st
|Lee homered to right (365 feet), Clemens scored and Bell scored.
|4
|0
|4th
|Larnach homered to center (419 feet), Keaschall scored.
|6
|0
|6th
|Larnach singled to left, Caratini scored, Keaschall to second.
|7
|0
|6th
|Langford homered to left (366 feet).
|7
|1
|6th
|Duran homered to left (374 feet).
|7
|2
|8th
|Kreidler homered to right center (397 feet), Caratini scored.
|9
|2
|9th
|Foscue homered to center (429 feet).
|9
|3