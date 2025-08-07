CardBlitz – Episode 31: Is the Hobby the Strongest It’s Ever Been?

Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of Mike Trout, address the current state of the hobby, and dig deep into 1979 Topps Football! Plus they show off some of their favorite cards!
