Howdy! In this week’s episode of CardBlitz our hosts Kelly and Patrick celebrate the birthday of Kirk Gibson, talk local DFW card shows, take a dive into 1984 Donruss Baseball cards and have a wonderful conversation with Ray From Philly regarding the 2025 Baseball Card Hall of Fame class. Plus they show off some of their cards!

To see this year’s Baseball Card Hall of Fame induction class head over to www.thebaseballcardhof.com

This week’s video…