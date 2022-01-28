NFC Championship Preview: San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams

Sunday – January 30 – 5:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (10-7, 6-3 Away)

Los Angeles Rams (12-5, 5-3 Home)



The Rams and the 49ers are playing for the right to go to the Super Bowl. Last year the Rams had a totally different quarterback that led them. This year they are back with a new quarterback and a chance to win it all with Matthew Stafford. The 49ers are the surprise team of the NFC. Dallas, Green Bay and the Arizona Cardinals were slated to play in this one. What a difference three close plays can make during the playoffs that shape the game. Let’s take a closer look at both teams and key players for a victory.



How did they get here!

The San Francisco 49ers beaten the Rams on January 9th to start their Super Bowl run. They beat the Rams by a field goal in overtime, Dallas by 6 and Green Bay on the road by a field goal again to get here. The Rams beat Arizona by 23 at home and Tampa Bay on the road by a field goal in a game they never trailed. This game will be epic to say the least.



San Francisco 49ers

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been playing some pretty good ball near the end of the season and in the playoffs. His numbers won’t blow you away, but he’s consistent with taking care of the ball. Maybe a bit lucky too at times. The key for the 49ers is running the ball. They will have their hands full with the Rams defensive line! The x-factor will be wideout Deebo Samuel. Getting the ball in his hands will be just what the doctor ordered for the 49ers offense. The defense gives up 247 passing yards a game and the Rams have some big play receivers with Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham, Jr. If the 49ers contain the passing game of the Rams, they will have a chance.



Los Angeles Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has been one of the missing pieces for the Rams and getting back to the playoffs. Wide out Odell Beckham, Jr., cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Von Miller have fit in nicely on this team. Look for the Rams offense to exploit the 49ers defense. The RPO (run, pass option) will be on full display Sunday afternoon. The Rams defensive line will be the x-factor for this team on Sunday. The Rams have so many weapons on both sides of the ball. Special teams will play a huge part in the 3rd and 4th quarter of this game.



Prediction

ESPN has the Rams with a 59.4% chance of winning this game and going to the Super Bowl. I’m taking the Rams by 6! The over/under is 45.5, so take the over!



Final Score

Rams – 27

49ers – 21