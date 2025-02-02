Card Comments… Rohn Stark

By Gregg Moeller

Rohn Stark actually had quite a career. He played for sixteen years in the NFL as a solid punter (four Pro Bowls, when that actually meant something), and he has a few unique accomplishments–he was the last Baltimore Colt to play in the NFL, and he was the only Baltimore Colt to play against the Baltimore Ravens. He was also a decathlete at Florida State, and is considered one of FSU’s best all-around athletes ever.

NONE of that mattered to Upper Deck in 1991. Apparently, the fact that he held for field goals and extra points (now quite common in the NFL, which finally realized having a quarterback sitting on the ground totally defenseless while the opposition was trying their best to make you meet Jesus far sooner than necessary was a bit insane) was more important.

Now, don’t get me wrong–holders are important, and they have to know what they are doing. Just ask Tony Romo what happens the one time you screw up. But I think when it came to his on-the-job skills, even Rohn probably didn’t consider it his main purpose on the field.

But, maybe Upper Deck wanted to honor the holder. The thankless job needed recognition, and who better to fulfill that deed than Rohn? Or was it just another case of a card company saying, “We got any decent pictures of Roy Stork, or whatever they call him?” And this was the result.

But he looks intense, and ready for that damn snap.