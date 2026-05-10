Card Comments… Philadelphia’s “Play of the Year” Cards

By Gregg Moeller

Philadelphia’s “Play of the Year” cards were cards for the thinkin’ collector.

In many circles, they are considered the “Coach” cards for each team–for example, this Green Bay’s ‘64 POTY card is considered Vince Lombardi’s “rookie” card.

I love them because when you look at it, your imagination kicks in and the team comes to life –the blocking scheme, the quarterback roll out, receivers getting open or a running back following his blockers to daylight… Plus, seeing a long-forgotten coach or stadium is a hoot.

It is like an old game film coming to life–but you have to keep flipping to the back of the card to get the players’ numbers straight.

The cards are incredibly basic–the x’s and o’s are laid out, with a small picture of the team’s coach and their home stadium. The back just explains the play, with the end result–and of course the lineup.

I just wonder who selected it? Was it a team’s “bread and butter” play? Was it a trick play that broke for a touchdown?

The only shame is that Topps never did the same with the AFL–I’d love to see a breakdown of a Sid Gillman/Chargers play, or a Hank Stram/Chiefs game winner.

And speaking of “62 Toss Power Trap” Hank…

I remember trying to run “Hank Stram’s Favorite Plays” from the ‘76 Wonder Bread cards with a Nerf ball and five friends in a neighbor’s yard. I just picture some ‘65 version of me with two years of these cards crammed into a back pocket doing the same with a beat up “The Duke” football, trying to match Starr, Johnny U, or Jim Brown…