Card Comments… Ed Cooke

By Gregg Moeller

Wow. Just…wow.

I want this card. I NEED this card. I try to do only cards that I own for these essays, but…damn.

It is the only card that Ed Cooke had in his ten-year career, spanning six different NFL and AFL teams. But that doesn’t show the cat-like “nine lives” he had through his life.

Cooke came out of Maryland in 1958, and was drafted by the Bears…who traded him to the Eagles, where he started most of the season as a defensive end. But, the Eagles released him the next year–but he landed on his feet and was signed by the Colts just soon enough to get an ‘59 NFL title, and a ring.

We’re not done, though. Weeb Ewbank released him, so he AGAIN lands on his feet and joins the brand new AFL New York Titans, where he starts for three seasons at defensive end and at linebacker. However, Weeb took over the Titans/Jets, and shipped Ed to Denver, where he was a defensive fixture, and even had a sixty-four yard fumble return.

But, then expansion. Most players, after being released twice, traded twice and given up in an expansion draft would have gotten the hint that pro football didn’t want them. But Ed didn’t pick up on that. Ed became one of the brand new Miami Dolphins. And he was “blessed” with his only card, made by the local Royal Castle hamburger chain, which used a Dolphin publicity photo that made him look more than a bit homicidal. And Ed found a team that wanted him.

He became a team captain and in 1966-67 had the best seasons of his career, earning AFL All-Pro status with the brand new team. And, having proved to everyone that he could play, Ed retired on his own terms–but with only one card, in which he looks like he is about to attack Cookie Gilchrist for his food value.

So, what then? He landed on his feet, again. Ed went into commercial real estate, and created his own city. His own freakin’ city. Greenbriar, North Carolina. He also owned a travel agency and became a pilot. His football career was an interesting sidelight before the rest of his life kicked in–and Weeb Ewback couldn’t touch him.

And his card–when it surfaces on the open market–sells for $125, minimum. Damn good landing, Ed.