Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboys Dumpster Fire!

The Cowboys are a mess right now. Starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the rest of the season. The backup quarterbacks can’t muster up enough yardage to score in the red zone when the defense is creating turnovers. The running back group has 3 rushers that can’t get 100 rushing yards combined. The offensive line can’t block a JV football defensive line at an all-girls school. The team has more penalty yards than offensive yards in the last 2 games. The team is on a 4-game losing streak. Finally, the coaching on both sides of the ball is horrible! I can go on and on but that’s just a start to all the issues that plague this team.



Solutions… Anyone? Solutions!

The Cowboys look as if they haven up this season. The Cowboys need a general manager that understands football and personnel. The Cowboys GM and owner has no clue of how to put together a team. Of course, he has “yes men” around him but no one is man enough to stand up to him. There will never be a high-profile coach, GM or football mind to come to Dallas and fix the problems with Jerry Jones wanting to make the final decision on all things with the on field product. Linebacker Micah Parsons shared his thoughts after the Eagles loss, and he was run over by critics and football analysts across the country for stating the obvious. No one is holding this team accountable for plainly quitting in the middle of games right now. Dallas resigned veteran quarterback Will Grier for what?! He won’t solve anything! He can’t get on the field with teams with a worse record than Dallas. SMH!



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Dallas Cowboys

Monday – November 18- 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Houston Texans (6-4, 2-3 Away)

The Texans has become the darlings of the NFL with the arrival of second year quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has 2371 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. His play alone has lifted the Texans ever since he walked in the building. Stroud still makes his fair share of mistakes, but the good outweighs the bad for the team. The Texans signed veteran running back Joe Mixon and he has given that offense what it needed, a solid runner. The defense is solid and creates turnovers in every game this season. Look for this team to win their division and keep rolling. Players to watch: LB H. To’oTo’o, SE. Murray, SC. Bullock and TE Dalton Shultz.



Dallas Cowboys (3-6, 0-4 Home)

The Cowboys will need for their head coach to light a fire under the players. When the guys are walking to the bench with no fire, he needs to get into their faces and get some type of effort from these guys! The offensive line will be the key for this game. They will need to open rushing lanes and holes for the run game. They also need to protect the whoever is in at quarterback to get the ball down the field. The Texans can be beat if the Cowboys throw the first punch. The defensive line will need to apply pressure on C.J. Stroud and get the ball back for the offense. Like I said, he’ll make a mistake or two.



Prediction

ESPN has the Texans with a 71.1% chance of winning on the road this week. ESPN and everyone else can’t possibly right. As a Cowboy fan I want my team to win, but I’m no fool. The Texans will win this one by 10+ points easily. They’re just the better team right now.



Final Score

Texans – 31

Cowboys – 17