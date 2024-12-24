Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC at a Glance

The AFC is close at this late stage of the season. There’s only one game remaining after this one for the regular season. Baltimore is tied with Pittsburgh at the top of the AFC North at 10-5 while the Texans are in first place in the NFC South at 9-6 with a 2-game lead ahead of the Colts. This game will play a huge role in seeding for the playoffs. Keep an eye on this game. It will be a nice NFL present for us fans!



Injury Report

Both teams have players on the IR and listed as questionable for this week. Baltimore has 5 players listed with a return date on 12/25: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Justice Hill, WR Zay Flowers, CB Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB Tre’Darious White. Texans: DE Will Anderson Jr, G Shaq Mason and C Juice Scruggs are listed as questionable with a return on 12/25. Safety Jimmie Ward and WR Tank Dell is listed as out.



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans

Wednesday – December 25 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: Netflix

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Baltimore Ravens (10-5, 5-3 Away)

Quarterback Lamar Jackson will be the key for the Ravens on the road. He can beat teams with his arm and his legs. Anytime the Ravens rushing attack rushes 20+ times, the Ravens are 7-1 this season. Look for running back Derrick Henry to carry the ball establishing the run in the first quarter. Wide out Zay Flower is listed as questionable so Rashod Bateman and TE Mark Andrews could see extended time on the field. Players to watch: RB Justice Hill, TE Isiah Likely, LB Roquan Smith and PK Justin Tucker.



Houston Texans (19-6, 5-2 Home)

The Texans have steadily improved and developed over the past few seasons. The team is solid in all three phrases of the game. The offense has a young bull of a quarterback in CJ Stroud but the key for this offense is the running game. Running back Joe Mixon was the missing piece for the Texans this season. He needs 33 rushing yards for a 1000 yards rushing this season. He will be the x-factor for the Texans this week. Players to watch: WR Nico Collins, LB Henry To’oTo’o, CB Derek Stingley and PK Ka’imi Fairbairn.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 62.7% chance of winning on the road. Both teams need a win with one game left on their schedule. A win for Baltimore and a loss for Pittsburgh will give the Ravens first place in the AFC North. A win for the Texans will help them with playoff seeding. I’m taking Baltimore by 13!



Final Score

Ravens – 30

Texans – 17