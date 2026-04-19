Card Comments… Buddy Dial

By Gregg Moeller

Remember when the “NFL Football Follies” series dominated VCRs nationwide? When Steve Sabol produced the very first collection in the late 1960’s, the League (okay, Rozelle and Papa Bear) was aghast at showing players as less than perfect. But when it proved to be a massive hit and a tremendous publicity benefit to the League, that all changed.

Of course it ruined Jim Marshall’s career, as now everyone had a copy of his “wrong way run”. But that’s been covered. But it also gave Buddy Dial one of the two reasons anyone remembers him today.

Buddy Dial was simply the best receiver in Steeler history, Pre-Noll Era. But since Steeler fans don’t recognize anything pre-”Immaculate Reception”, he’s been lost to time. Except for “Football Follies”.

In 1962, the Steelers were playing the Dallas Cowboys and Buddy made a nice catch from Bobby Layne for a touchdown… but somehow Buddy forgot that at Pitt Stadium, a decent-sized cannon was fired after Steeler touchdowns, just in back of the end-zone…or in this case, right damn in front of Buddy. The cannon goes off, oblivious to where Buddy is, and Buddy of course reacts, “WHAT THE F*CK WAS THAT?” NFL Films rates it as the #2 all-time Follie, behind, well, you know.

Then there was the “Buddy Dial for Nothing” trade. Steeler coach Buddy Parker wanted Texas All-American defensive lineman Scott Appleton. Bad. So, he traded Dial to Dallas, who owned Appleton’s NFL draft rights. However, everyone knew that Houston owner Bud Adams promised Appleton everything just short of LBJ’s daughters to sign with the Oilers. Parker didn’t care, and he also made no plan to pick up someone else if Appleton signed with Houston. Well, as everyone knew would happen, Appleton signed with Houston and Buddy Dial went to the Cowboys for…nothing. Meanwhile, the “other Buddy” lost his general manager position as a result.

Oh, and Buddy also recorded an album of hymns, as he was a very influential leader among the Fellowship of Christian Athletes–but he also recorded a pop single, which did very well in Texas but never charted nationally. That all is forgotten, too.

Buddy Dial left the Steelers holding pretty much every receiving record imaginable. But no one remembers him for that, sadly. But if you have a working VCR, he’s immortal.

Enjoy Buddy’s pop single!

