Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots

Thursday – December 1 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA



Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (8-3, 4-2 Away)

New England Patriots (6-5, 3-2 Home)



This will be one of the most important games this weekend. The Patriots need to derail the surging Bills at home this week. The AFC is still up for grabs. The Bills are sitting in second place behind the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East while the Patriots are sitting in last place in the same division. Let’s take a closer look at this game.



AFC East

Miami and Buffalo have the same record at 8-3. Miami is 2-0 in the division while Buffalo is 0-2. The Patriots are 2-1, with an overall record of 6-5. A win for the Bills would allow them to take gain some traction in the division. A Patriots win would pull them closer to the New York Jets and no longer at the bottom in the division.



Buffalo Bills

I can remember how the Bills would get blown out in games. I can still remember how they lost 4 straight Super Bowls. That was your daddy’s Bills! The new look Bills have been one of the best teams in the NFL for the past 3 years. Quarterback Josh Allen has been just what the doctor ordered. He has passed for 3183 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. He also leads the team in rushing with 561 yards and 5 touchdowns. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been what this team has needed on the outside. This season he has 84 receptions with 1110 and 9 touchdowns. The Bills offense will be the x-factor this week.



New England Patriots

How can anyone count out the New England Patriots. They didn’t rebuild after Tom Brady left via free agency for Tampa Bay. They simply reloaded with a young stud under center for this team. Quarterback Mac Jones will start under center this week. The Patriots are pretty solid when he has control over the offense. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson will need to get his touches so it can open up the passing game. The x-factor for the Patriots will be their defensive front this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 72.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Buffalo by 13! New England will be okay, but they are nowhere better than the Bills right now.



Final Score

Bills – 37

Patriots – 24